BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven MS-13 gang members have been indicted in the death of a man whose body was found near a Towson apartment building in July.
The first seven arrested are indicted on first-degree murder, first-degree assault, stalking and other gang-related charges. They include:
- Jonathan Escobar-Hernandez, 20, of Baltimore
- Marlon Leonardo Fabian-Flores, 20, of Manchester
- Edwin Edgardo Garcia-Martir,18, of Middle River
- Hugo Portillo-Chavez, 31, of Cokeysville
- Jose Fausto Rivera-Coreas, 19, of Cockeysville
- Odaliz Rosas-Yanez, 20, of Cockeysville
- Leonel Alexander Velasquez-Hernadez, 16, of Cockeysville
The other three arrested, have not been indicted as of yet, WJZ learned.
- Hugo Leonel Martinez-Vasquez, 22, of Cockeysville
- Jose Alexi Villacorta-Rivas, 19, of Cockeysville
- Yoni Membreno-Parada, 17, of Cockeysville
Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar, identified as the victim, was found on July 31 in the 8400 block of Loch raven Boulevard. Police had been called to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a cardiac arrest.
Six of the seven originally arrested are part of a federal gang database for MS-13. Two of the suspects are juveniles, 16 and 17 years old.
