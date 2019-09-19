PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Police have learned the homeowner who shot an acquaintance after being allegedly threatened was not allowed to possess a handgun.
At around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning officers responded to the 1400 block of Orr Court in Pasadena for a threats complaint.
The homeowner, 40-year-old Gregory Korwek said that an acquaintance, Jeffrey Dickinson, 44, had called him, made threats and said he was en route on an electric scooter to his house.
When officers got to the scene, Korwek ran up to them saying he had shot Dickinson. Officers immediately tried to give Dickinson medical aid and summoned fire officials, but Dickinson was declared dead on the driveway of the home.
During their investigation, officers learned that Korwek was prohibited to possess a firearm because he had a previous felony conviction.
Korwek has been charged with the prohibited possession charges and is being held without bond.
Homicide detectives are still investigating and will later determine if additional charges will be put against Korwek for the shooting death of Dickinson.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
