  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Extortion, Impersonating A Police Officer, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Pasadena, Prostitution, Talkers

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man has been charged with impersonating a police officer while he tried to extort money from a woman engaging in prostitution at a Linthicum area hotel this weekend.

Credit: AACO Police

Police received a tip on Monday about prostitution possibly happening at a Linthicum area hotel.

Detectives were able to identify the woman engaging in prostitution and interviewed her, where she said a man had visited her at her hotel room on Saturday and had said he was a police officer.

She said this person was holding what she believed to be a handheld police radio. He demanded money in exchange for not being arrested.

Detectives identified and arrested the suspect, who was found with a canister of pepper spray with the word “POLICE” written in white letters, a stun gun with a “POLICE” sticker and a small portable radio.

James Ewing Menke Jr., 53, is charged with impersonating a police officer and extortion- less than $1,000.

The suspect was not, and never has been an Anne Arundel County police officer, officials said.

Comments