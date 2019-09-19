LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man has been charged with impersonating a police officer while he tried to extort money from a woman engaging in prostitution at a Linthicum area hotel this weekend.
Police received a tip on Monday about prostitution possibly happening at a Linthicum area hotel.
Detectives were able to identify the woman engaging in prostitution and interviewed her, where she said a man had visited her at her hotel room on Saturday and had said he was a police officer.
She said this person was holding what she believed to be a handheld police radio. He demanded money in exchange for not being arrested.
Detectives identified and arrested the suspect, who was found with a canister of pepper spray with the word “POLICE” written in white letters, a stun gun with a “POLICE” sticker and a small portable radio.
James Ewing Menke Jr., 53, is charged with impersonating a police officer and extortion- less than $1,000.
The suspect was not, and never has been an Anne Arundel County police officer, officials said.
