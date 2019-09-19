SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man in Severn on Wednesday for drug possession, traffic offenses and destruction of property after he failed to stop during a traffic stop.
At around 12:20 p.m., officers observed a red Ford Escape commit multiple violations between the area of Reese Road and Severn Road.
The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it instead accelerated to flee.
The vehicle stopped a short ways away and the man exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but officers caught the suspect shortly and arrested him.
They searched the suspect and found two plastic bags containing 17 white pills suspected to be alprazolam, 12 suboxone packages and $183.
When they searched the vehicle they found 36 orange pill suspected to be colnidine, two green pill suspected to be prescription aripiprazole, one pill of suspected lorazepan and a box of clear plastic bags.
Lamont Anthony Brooks, 35, of no fixed address, is charged with obstructing and hindering, possession of not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, mal destruction of property of value under $1,000 and traffic offenses.
