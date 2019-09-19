BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Retired NFL wide receiver and former Baltimore Raven Torrey Smith doesn’t understand why Ravens fans must make their love for quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Flacco a competition — rather than being happy for both.
“Question for Ravens Twitter. There has been a lot of debating going on when it comes to Joe and Lamar. Why do you have to tear down one to pick up the other? Why can’t you be thankful for what Joe did but welcome the new era?” Smith tweeted.
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 19, 2019
Jackson, who’s the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, has lead the team this season with a 2-0 record in only his second year. He’s also claimed a number of records himself.
Flacco, who’s the Denver Broncos star quarterback, lead the Ravens for 10 years, including a Super Bowl win. After a tough season, he was traded last year.
So do you agree with Smith? Should Ravens fans just be thankful for Flacco’s time with the Ravens and support Jackson has the Ravens head into their future.
