BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Maryland residents are facing federal charges for stealing over $820,000 in a Veterans Affairs benefits fraud scheme.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Angela Farr, 33, of Leonardtown, Michael Pace, 39, of Leonardtown, and Marry Biggs, 62, of Lexington Park with conspiracy and theft of government property.
The five-count indictment alleges that Farr served as the organizer of a conspiracy in which she submitted false and fraudulent documents to the Department of Veterans Affairs claiming that she, her then-husband, Michael Pace, and her father, Individual 1, were homebound and required full-time assistance and disability compensation.
If convicted, Farr faces a mandatory minimum of two years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; Biggs and Pace face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
