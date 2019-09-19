ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after having his throat cut during a robbery in Annapolis late Wednesday night, police said.
Annapolis police got a call of a robbery that happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an alley behind a business on Hudson Street. Anne Arundel County police also responded since the incident happened so close to the line between the two agencies.
The victim told police he was walking in the alley when he was attacked. He had his wallet stolen and throat cut, police said.
He was taken to an area trauma center for treatment. The victim told police he did not see who attacked him.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-1960 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
