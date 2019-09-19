Comments
Hi Everyone!
What a day and sunset we had yesterday. And we are going to be doing that again today! Sunny skies with Spring-like temps on this late summer day, and a beautiful evening on the distant horizon. Hello Friday eve!
The warm-up we have been discussing begins tomorrow, and we slide into the upper 80’s Saturday and Sunday with a ton of sun.
Fall begins Monday.
Forecast’s like this, and extended outlooks like ours tend to make you forget those stuffy hot day’s that seemed to be everyday this Summer. OK maybe not forget but totally push aside the memories of that discomfort. Just fantastic. ENJOY!!
MB!
