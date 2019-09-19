BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Monday, work zone speed cameras will enforce the 65 mph limit on northbound I-95 in Harford County.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will deploy the camera equipment between MD 152 (Mountain Road) and MD 24, to slow drivers in work zones on the stretch of I-95.
After a 21-day warning period, the Maryland State Police will begin authorizing citations starting October 14.
If a vehicle is recorded driving 12 or more miles over the posted speed limit, a $40 fine will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.
The work on I-95 is part of the MDTA’s $21 million project for I-95 improvements between MD 152 and MD 24 in Harford County.
It includes widening out the road and resurfacing pavement. It began in April and is set to complete in winter 2021.
