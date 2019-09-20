



If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Baltimore food and beverage. From an oyster fest to a dessert expo, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.

Oysterpalooza

Raw Bar is hosting our first-ever Oysterpalooza. There will be live bands and food and drink specials.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Where: Raw Bar Baltimore, 2809 Boston St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brunch with a View

Brunch with a View includes bottomless mimosas and bloodies, and our executive chef has prepared an exclusive menu just for this event.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St.

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sweet Summer

We are gearing up for Baltimore’s first dessert expo. Sweets lovers, sugar enthusiasts, bakers, cakers and sugar artists are invited to indulge in the world of sweets for a day full of fun, family friendly activities, cupcake competitions and more.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2-7 p.m.

Where: Patapsco Arena, 3301 Annapolis Road

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

