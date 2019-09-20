BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A basketball court at west Baltimore’s Poe Homes has been transformed into a work of art thanks to some local artists, businesses and volunteers.
The project was the brainchild of Baltimore artist Wendell Supreme Shannon, who came up with the idea along with Ezekiel Givens from Renaissance Day Experiences.
The duo worked with the city to take over the court to give artists a large and highly-visible canvas while also brightening up the community.
Shannon said video of the water main break crisis at the Poe Homes earlier this summer led him to choose the basketball court at the housing complex to be the first of what he hopes are many such projects.
More than 30 small businesses and 35 volunteers from a number of states gave their time, talent and money to bring the court to life.
Shannon hopes the abstract geometric art is designed to evoke positive energy and brightness.
The project will wrap up Friday ahead of a grand opening and community celebration September 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.
