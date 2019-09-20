Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore ranks third on a list of the best cities for millennial families put together by Porch.com.
The rankings are based on a number of criteria, including the number of millennials living in a city and daycare availability.
Baltimore ranks 24th in the percentage of millennial residents, fourth in one and two-bedroom home rental availability and eighth in daycare availability, according to the list.
The top two best cities for millennials to raise a family were Seattle and Portland.
The bottom two cities on the list were Miami and Detroit.
