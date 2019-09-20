Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Affordable Housing, Baltimore News, Best Cities For Millennials, Local TV, Maryland News, Millennials, Porch.com, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore ranks third on a list of the best cities for millennial families put together by Porch.com.

The rankings are based on a number of criteria, including the number of millennials living in a city and daycare availability.

Baltimore ranks 24th in the percentage of millennial residents, fourth in one and two-bedroom home rental availability and eighth in daycare availability, according to the list.

The top two best cities for millennials to raise a family were Seattle and Portland.

The bottom two cities on the list were Miami and Detroit.

To check out the full list, click here.

