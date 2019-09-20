BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police found a Baltimore man with a handgun in each pocket during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.
Officials said an officer on patrol of Ritchie Highway and Doris Avenue conducted a traffic stop after witnessing a car speeding and weaving in and out of traffic around 1:30 a.m.
The officer approached the car and saw 23-year-old Daequane Montrell Jama Jackson of the 900 block of Seagull Avenue reaching in his pockets.
The officer saw the handle of a handgun, police said.
Jackson was taken into custody without incident.
Officials said after retrieving the loaded handgun from his pocket, another loaded gun with extra ammunition was found in his other pocket that may be stolen from a recent burglary.
Jackson was arrested and charged with initial traffic charges, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle and stolen-regulated firearm.
