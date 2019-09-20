  • WJZ 13On Air

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram joined ShopRite in Parkville on Wednesday to bag groceries as part of an event that raises awareness around food insecurity.

Nearly 40 million Americans, including more than 12 million children, are suffering from food insecurity.

“I’m always down to help the community,” Ingram said. “Give a helping hand in any way I can.”

September is National Hunger Action Month.

