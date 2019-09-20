PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram joined ShopRite in Parkville on Wednesday to bag groceries as part of an event that raises awareness around food insecurity.
Nearly 40 million Americans, including more than 12 million children, are suffering from food insecurity.
“I’m always down to help the community,” Ingram said. “Give a helping hand in any way I can.”
Class act: #Ravens RB @markingram21 bagged groceries, said yes to every autograph, posed for pictures & addressed each fan by “sir” & “ma’am.” Ingram partnered with ShopRite to raise awareness to fight hunger. Hope this guy goes for 200 vs KC Sunday @wjz pic.twitter.com/mwOTPFHbyS
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) September 20, 2019
September is National Hunger Action Month.
