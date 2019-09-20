BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Baltimore area students will be joining the global Climate Strike movement and walking out of schools Friday.
The strike is expected to begin around noon. Motorists should expect delays downtown as the groups of students will march down Charles Street.
The march will begin at the Tri-School (Bryn Mawr, Roland Park Country School, and Gilman) and will end at the Inner Harbor.
“By striking on the 20th, we support a global movement, which demands a green new deal, respect for indigenous land and sovereignty, environmental justice, protection and restoration of biodiversity, and sustainable agriculture,” said a Bryn Mawr student leading the effort. “Young people are mobilizing because we must act now to protect our Earth and preserve our futures.”
Other area schools are also walking out as a part of the Climate Strike.
