BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott plans to introduce legislation that would require the mayor’s office to create and publish a crime plan every other year.
The council president and mayoral candidate said he will introduce the ordinance at Monday’s city council meeting.
“BPD cannot be expected to reduce crime alone,” Scott wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. “All of our agencies have a role to play in addressing gun violence. I will continue to advocate for a violence reduction strategy that treats violent crime as a public health issue and incorporates more city resources in the fight.”
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Brandon Scott Announces He’s Running For Baltimore Mayor
- ‘Let’s Talk Real Solutions’: Mosby ‘Stunned’ By Hogan’s Latest Crime Plan
- Hogan Calls On AG To Prosecute More Baltimore Violent Crime Cases
- Two Arrested In August Shooting Of BPD Sgt. Isaac Carrington
- Hogan Offers Millions For Baltimore Crime Reduction, Calls For End To ‘Status Quo’
A summary of the proposed legislation on the city’s website says the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice would be required to present the city council with a comprehensive crime plan on a biennial basis and publish that plan online for public comment.
BPD cannot be expected to reduce crime alone. All of our agencies have a role to play in addressing gun violence. I will continue to advocate for a violence reduction strategy that treats violent crime as a public health issue and incorporates more city resources in the fight.
— Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) September 20, 2019
The plans would be due on or before June 30 of each even-numbered year, and would need to include an analysis of existing criminal justice data, assessments of policing practices and non-policing crime reduction efforts.
Read the proposed ordinance here.
You must log in to post a comment.