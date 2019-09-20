  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A season preview concert for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra originally scheduled for Saturday has been canceled amid continued contract disagreements between management and musicians.

BSO management said in a brief statement Friday morning that “efforts continue to make progress,” but so far the two sides have not reached an agreement.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

