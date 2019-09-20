WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Senator Chris Van Hollen announced Friday that he secured a nearly $75 million increase in a program that can be used to support Baltimore Washington Parkway Repairs.
Earlier this year, due to a lack of funds in the National Parkway Service account, there were poor driving conditions due to potholes on the Baltimore Washington Parkway.
The National Parkway Service has since begun emergency repairs of the roadway.
This new funding can also be used to repair and improve the Clara Barton and Suitland Parkways.
To receive the funds, NPS or the State of Maryland will have to apply for them, and Senator Van Hollen will push them to do so.
The funds were included in the FY 2020 Transporation, Housing and Urban Development funding bill passed Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
