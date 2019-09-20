Comments
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Edgewood early Friday morning.
Deputies were called to the Exxon gas station in the 1800 block of Edgewood Road around 3:13 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
Armed robbery reported on September 19 at 3:13 a.m. in Edgewood. If you have any information, please call Detective Pilachowski. pic.twitter.com/LZl4bIkHN5
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2019
Officials learned a man entered the store, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
