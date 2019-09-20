  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Edgewood, Exxon, Gas Station, Local TV, Talkers

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Edgewood early Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the Exxon gas station in the 1800 block of Edgewood Road around 3:13 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials learned a man entered the store, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments