HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An eager K9 jumped into a Harford County Sheriff’s cruiser Friday, but unfortunately, there are no current openings for the dog.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Winston jumped into a deputy’s car when the door was open while they were still on call.
Sorry Winston, we know you want to take a bite out of crime, but we don't have any openings for new K9s, and I'm not sure you have the experience we are looking for! He wants to join us so much, he jumped right in the deputy's car when the door was open while we were on a call. pic.twitter.com/Aszej7lCr3
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2019
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter:
“Sorry Winston, we know you want to take a bite out of crime, but we don’t have any openings for new K9s, and I’m not sure you have the experience we are looking for! He wants to join us so much, he jumped right in the deputy’s car when the door was open while we were on a call.”
You must log in to post a comment.