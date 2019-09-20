



Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t backing down after Baltimore city state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby criticized the governor’s crime plan for the city.

Instead, Hogan said the “the status quo is completely unacceptable.”

“We certainly appreciate the State’s Attorney’s opinion, but again, the status quo is completely unacceptable. We look forward to working with both her and the Attorney General to get violent offenders off the streets and behind bars,” Hogan said in a statement.

In a letter to Gov. Hogan Thursday, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she was “stunned’ by the plan, which she said she first heard of through media reports.

“While I do not agree with the action you have taken, I’m encouraged that you are showing a sense of urgency in addressing the violent crime that has taken too many lives and destroyed too many families in our community,” Mosby wrote.

Mosby expressed support for collaborations between local, state and federal law enforcement, including those that led to arrests in the shooting of Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington, but called out what she called vitriol and finger-pointing.

Gov. Hogan has complained about too many repeat, violent offenders getting plea deals from the city state’s attorney’s office and lenient judges.

“We are not putting people in jail when they shoot people,“ the governor said. “We are going to make sure we start locking people up who are continually shooting people on the streets.“

Gov. Hogan cited the shooting of Baltimore City Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington as an example of leniency in the justice system. He made the remarks in Baltimore Wednesday.