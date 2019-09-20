  • WJZ 13On Air

PASADENA, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a homeowner who allegedly killed a man on his front lawn is now charged with 29 weapons and ammunition crimes after they found a cache of illegally-owned guns in his home.

Anne Arundel County police say 40-year-old Gregory Richard Korwek shot 44-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Dickinson outside his Pasadena home on Wednesday. He’s not charged in the killing, although a homicide investigation continues.

Officers say Korweck told them Dickinson had threatened him. While Dickinson was driving to the house on an electric scooter, Koreweck called police, telling them he was armed with a shotgun and “would use it if he felt threatened.”

Officers arrived minutes later. They recovered 14 firearms, including at least two assault rifles. Korweck can’t legally own the weapons after a 2005 burglary conviction.

