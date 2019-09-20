Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Friday that Howard County has been selected for $498,000 in grant funds for transportation innovation from the Maryland Department of Transportation.
The funding will support improvements to bus, bike and pedestrian transportation in Howard County.
This grant will be utilized to:
- Make bus stop improvements, including the development of maintenance agreements for stops that are shared between the MDOT MTA and the Regional Transportation Agency bus system.
- Consolidate RTA and MTA bus stops in Howard County.
- Install an interactive message board at the Mall in Columbia for RTA of Central Maryland.
- Install new sidewalk connections and bus pads.
- Install or repair existing bus shelters within Howard County and the City of Laurel.
