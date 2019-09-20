Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Harford County, Local TV, sunflowers, Talkers


JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — It’s a sure sign of fall’s pending arrival in Maryland!

The famous sunflower field in Jarrettsville opened Friday.

The spot has become a draw for people in Harford County and beyond who love the bright yellow flowers or just want a perfect selfie or photo.

To check it out for yourself, visit Clear Meadow Farm’s website.

https://www.facebook.com/1960954814118058/videos/377589223156648

