JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — It’s a sure sign of fall’s pending arrival in Maryland!
The famous sunflower field in Jarrettsville opened Friday.
The spot has become a draw for people in Harford County and beyond who love the bright yellow flowers or just want a perfect selfie or photo.
To check it out for yourself, visit Clear Meadow Farm’s website.
https://www.facebook.com/1960954814118058/videos/377589223156648
