BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives in Baltimore’s southern police district are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Around 9:54 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When they arrived, they learned a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

This is the 248th homicide in Baltimore city this year.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

