Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for a threat of mass violence against a church in Upper Marlboro.
Brandon Robinson, 20, was taken into custody on Aug. 6, 2019, on the grounds of a local church after having made threats of mass violence against the church and its members.
Braveboy released a statement in regard to the indictment:
“We take all threats of mass violence very seriously. Too many lives have been lost because of incidents of mass violence across the country. So, in Prince George’s County we will not ignore situations that can turn violent.”
You must log in to post a comment.