ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s estimated revenue is up $130 million this fiscal year.

The state’s Board of Revenue Estimates made the revised estimate Thursday.

The board believes the state’s revenues will be about $19.1 billion in the first projections for the next fiscal year.

The board says overall revenues are up, largely due to a strong tax year in 2018. Board members say it’s not a harbinger of long-term economic growth.

The board is comprised of Comptroller Peter Franchot, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Maryland Budget and Management Secretary David Brinkley.

