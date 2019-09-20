Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s estimated revenue is up $130 million this fiscal year.
The state’s Board of Revenue Estimates made the revised estimate Thursday.
The board believes the state’s revenues will be about $19.1 billion in the first projections for the next fiscal year.
The board says overall revenues are up, largely due to a strong tax year in 2018. Board members say it’s not a harbinger of long-term economic growth.
The board is comprised of Comptroller Peter Franchot, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Maryland Budget and Management Secretary David Brinkley.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.