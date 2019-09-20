BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twenty-three states, including Maryland, are suing the Trump administration over its plans to end California’s ability to set stricter vehicle emission standards.
The suit names the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation. both agencies’ leaders and the Justice Department as defendants.
The states, as well as the District of Columbia, New York City and Los Angeles, are asking the court to strike down the rule as unlawful.
AG Brian Frosh: Trump Administration Ruling On Emission Standards ‘On the Side Of Polluters’
Wednesday, President Trump announced his administration would revoke California’s emissions waiver, which he said would make cars cheaper and safer.
The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER. This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019
Earlier this week, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said the administration, “has come down on the side of polluters instead of the American people.”
Maryland is one of 13 other states that follow California’s tougher standards in full or in part. Under the Clean Air Act, California has been allowed to apply for an EPA waiver to set its own emission standards that meet or exceed federal standards.
Gov. Larry Hogan has expressed support for Frosh joining the lawsuit; in a letter to the attorney general September 10, Hogan said Frosh should, “take immediate legal action on behalf of the State and the Maryland Department of the Environment to challenge these actions by the Trump administration that will harm the environment and weaken states’ rights.”
