Filed Under:African Penguin, Baltimore News, Internship, Lilly and Tetra, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland Zoo, Penguin Random House, Talkers


WESTMINISTER, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County business had a unique intern recently helping them.

Penguin Random House Publishing company had penguins from the Maryland Zoo at their Westminster book distribution center.

Lilly and Tetra, some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors, interned at Random House for the day.

The internship involved getting Lilly and Tetra familiar with the book publishing process where they engaged in quality assurance, brand research, computer operation, moving inventory and deliveries.

These little interns ended the day by returning back to their full-time job as animal ambassadors at the zoo.

Random House made a charitable donation to support the zoo’s conservation efforts in protecting African penguin habitats from further declining.

If anyone has an interest in donating towards the zoo’s conservation efforts, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

