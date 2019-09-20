Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The State of Maryland is spending nearly a million dollars to recontour a mile of stream bed to better for the stream itself, fish and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay.
After years of planning, construction began at Moores Run Stream 4 months ago, and will soon be finished.
Park School in Baltimore took a field trip to the stream Friday to bring students closer to nature.
“It was really fun doing this stream walk,” third-grader Jaemin Gehlbach said.
Teachers at Park School said it is important to educate the next generation to value the habitat.
“They care about keeping it healthy and safe and learning about it,” Park School science teacher Emily Schuttenberg said. “They take it with them when they leave.”
