SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — A Rosedale man faces a number of charges in a shots fired call at a bus stop in Sparrows Point Thursday morning.
Reginald Charles Richardson, 48, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony/violent crime and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.
Baltimore County Police Investigating After Suspect Fires At 1 Person Near MTA Bus Stop
Police said a woman who works with Richardson was being picked up by a man when the two saw the woman’s mom next to Richardson at the bus stop in the 6000 block of Bethlehem Boulevard.
When the man went over to ask if the woman’s mom wanted a ride, Richardson reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired shots toward the man, who took cover in a nearby building.
Richardson then went over to the woman’s mom and apologized, police said. While he was doing that, the man got back to his car and he, the woman and the woman’s mother left.
The woman later called police from her home.
No one was injured and no damage was reported, but police said they did find shell casings at the scene.
The woman had reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against Richardson but did not make a police report.
Richardson had a 2009 conviction that prohibited him from owning or possessing a gun, police said.
You must log in to post a comment.