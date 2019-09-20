Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are searching for a man wanted in the armed robbery of an Exxon gas station in Windsor Mill.
The armed robbery occurred on Aug. 5 around 9 p.m. Police said the suspect entered the Exxon at 1601 Belmont Avenue and threatened the gas station clerk with a knife. He demanded cash then fled on foot.
Police are hoping the public can help them identify the man pictured below:
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Robbery Unit are asking anyone who recognizes this suspect to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous. Caller may also be eligible for a reward when submitting a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers.
