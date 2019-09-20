  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore City Schools Police, Crime, Frederick Douglass High School, gun in school, Local TV, student with gun, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was found with a loaded gun at Frederick Douglass High School Friday. Police have taken that student into custody without incident.

The student was escorted out of the building by city schools police.

Baltimore city schools police confirmed the information to WJZ.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest. 

Comments