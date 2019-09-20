Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was found with a loaded gun at Frederick Douglass High School Friday. Police have taken that student into custody without incident.
The student was escorted out of the building by city schools police.
Baltimore city schools police confirmed the information to WJZ.
BREAKING: Baltimore City School Police chief says student found with loaded gun at Frederick Douglass High. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ILBEh5cF4L
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 20, 2019
This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.
You must log in to post a comment.