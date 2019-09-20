Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A member of a violent gang was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for conspiring to participate in a drug distribution conspiracy and racketeering, the justice department said.
Dennis “Denmo” Pulley, 31, was found guilty at trial of taking part in the racketeering conspiracy, which included eight murders and witness intimidation, among other things.
Pulley was a member of the “Trained To Go” gang, which operated in west Baltimore’s Sandtown neighborhood.
Pulley and others were also convicted of a drug distribution conspiracy involving heroin, marijuana and cocaine, the justice department said.
He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after his prison term.
