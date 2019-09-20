BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who committed a violent, near-fatal, carjacking in Baltimore was sentenced to life plus 65 years Friday.

Roderick King was convicted in July of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed carjacking, armed robbery, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and related charges.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on April 22, 2018, the victim was leaving her job at a local pizza shop in the 400 block of S. Conkling Street of the Highlandtown neighborhood.

When she reached her car, King and a female approached the victim. King flashed handgun and demanded the victim’s purse and car keys.

When the victim tried to escape from her car a struggle ensued between her and King.

King jumped into the driver’s seat and pistol-whipped the victim while his female accomplice entered the rear driver’s side seat.

The victim was able to roll out of the car, but as she tried to rise from the ground King shot her at close range in the head. The victim remained conscious and ran across the street to another restaurant where a family member was working.

At the restaurant, the victim collapsed. Medics arrived and took the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment.

Later in the day, a homeowner in the Rosedale community reported a blood-splattered car abandoned in the front of her house. Baltimore County authorities ran the tag information and identified it as the victim’s car which was reported stolen.

Baltimore Police Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from local businesses near the crime scene that captured footage of the attack.

Detectives then circulated flyers, video and still images of the duo. Several days later, the victim was able to identify the defendants through images that she found on social media.

Detectives collaborated with U.S. Marshals and eventually located the duo in South Carolina where they had fled.