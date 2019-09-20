Hi Everyone!
Another beautiful day for us here in the Mid-Atlantic, and a Sunny fine last weekend of Summer lay ahead. Unless you are on a very early shift on Monday, when you wake up, it will be Fall. The seasons change at 3:50 a.m. on September 23rd.
To my way of thinking it has been a Summer filled with a lot more good weekends than last Summer 2018. Many more. And now we look forward to
Autumn things like the first smell of a fireplace, Apple Butter, the return of Flannel, and hanging at an Oyster bar on a Saturday watching college football to name a few.
But to paraphrase John Belushi’s legendary character from “Animal House”, “John Blutarsky”, “It’s not over until WE say it is!” Three solid days of Summer remain. Gotcha Blutto.
T.G.I.F ain’t it the truth!
MB!
