ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Cecil County arrested a woman who they say rubbed an unknown substance on several people without their consent as they were entering the Circuit Court building located in Elkton.

Sandra Potts, 59, of Charlotte, North Carolina, allegedly rubbed the unknown substance on 16 people.

The Cecil County Department of Emergency Services’ Hazmat team responded to the incident around 8 a.m. It was determined that the substance was non-toxic.

Potts was arrested by Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

