BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians announced Saturday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a proposed one-year contract.

If ratified by the Orchestra and by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, the proposed agreement would enable the BSO to open its concert season on Friday, September 27.

A lockout began May 30 when the orchestra announced that it would be canceling its summer season and ceasing to pay its musicians as of June 16.

A spokesperson for the musicians says it has been a difficult year.

“It’s really been tough,” Brian Prechtl, of the Baltimore Symphony Musicians Committee, said. “People have been having babies. There’s people going through cancer treatments. This kind of uncertainty really does take its toll.”

The musicians performed a concert last Saturday at New Shiloh Baptist Church, something they themselves organized.

The Season Preview scheduled for last week and this Saturday, however, were canceled.

No information is being released on the tentative agreement or when the contract vote will be taken. However, patrons are being assured that performances will meet expectations once the dispute is settled.

“That’s why we have a world-class orchestra, because we are professionals at the highest level,” Prechtl said.

Details of the agreement will be released after it is ratified by both parties.