FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Health officials in Frederick County are searching for the owner of two dogs who attacked a man and his dog.

The incident happened Tuesday at Ballenger Creek Dog Park in Frederick.

Officials say the owner isn’t facing any charges, but they could have life-saving information.

A 4-year-old Bichon was almost killed. She suffered more than 20 wounds, including bites to her neck and head.

Her owner was bitten three times in the arm.

Now, the concern is they could have been exposed to rabies.

