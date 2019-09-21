BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Pride of Baltimore II sailed back into the Inner Harbor on Saturday after traveling more than 7,000 miles.

“I think Maryland needs to be proud of their Pride of Baltimore,” Captain Jan Miles said.

Captain Miles said the vessel spent the entire summer sailing in the Great Lakes and Canda as a good will ambassador for her namesake, city and state.

“Everywhere she goes, Baltimore and Maryland are stars,” Miles said.

As she returned home on Saturday, people lined up along the Inner Harbor to take in her beauty.

“It’s a great representative of the city and just the ingenuity of the American spirit from the War of 1812,” a visitor said.

The Pride of Baltimore II first set sail in 1988. Since then, she’s traveled to 200 ports in 40 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Mayor Jack Young was on board the ship during a short sail in the Harbor on Saturday. He said the Pride of Baltimore has the unique ability to let the world know Baltimore and Maryland are open for business.

“This boat is important because it’s our ambassador around the world. They just got back from the Great Lakes, had over 60,000 people coming on board to see the boat. It’s just been a great thing for Baltimore, we are very proud of it,” Mayor Young said.

There will be free tours on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to participate in a day sail, tickets start at $35 for kids under 12 and $49 for adults.