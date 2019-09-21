



Spending time in Pigtown? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a soul food restaurant to a wine, beer and spirits shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Pigtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Breaking Bread

photo: edward e./yelp

Topping the list is New American and soul food spot Breaking Bread. Located at 771 Washington Blvd., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp.

The family-owned restaurant serves up fish and chips, sticky chicken wings, sweet potato fries, garlic Parmesan fries, macaroni and cheese and sweet tea, among other options.

2. Suspended Brewing Company

Photo: Darren A./Yelp

Next up is Suspended Brewing Company, situated at 912 Washington Blvd. With five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The independent microbrewery and taproom offers a variety of craft beers, as well as sours and a coffee lager and kombucha on tap.

3. Nick’s Rotisserie

photo: worldwidetone a./yelp

Nick’s Rotisserie, a spot to score soul food and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 813 Washington Blvd., four stars out of 77 reviews.

In addition to the chicken, sides are served, including macaroni and cheese, collard greens, fries, corn, yams and cabbage.

4. Pigtown Wines, Beer & Liquor

photo: holly s./yelp

Pigtown Wines, Beer & Liquor is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 786 Washington Blvd. to see for yourself.

The store has a large variety of beers, including craft beers, wines and spirits. It also sells pita chips, hummus and cheese.