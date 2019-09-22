Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A Lake Shore Fire Station crew member was found unconscious after getting dressed to respond to a fire early Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department received an alert for a fire in the Jacobsville area when a crew member was found unconscious, having a medical emergency on the engine bay floor at around 12:55 p.m.
Another crew member called 911 to 4642 Mountain Road when he found him and performed CPR until further assistance arrived.
Officials said the crew member was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center for treatment.
The identity of the member is being withheld until further notice.
