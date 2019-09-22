Baltimore (WJZ) – A woman is dead after the car she was in went into the water early Sunday morning in Fells Point.
Police responded to the 900 block of Bond Street around 4:44 a.m. for reports of a vehicle in the water.
When officers arrived, they were told that a vehicle had been driven into the water and that the driver had not emerged.
The Marine Unit of Baltimore City Police, Baltimore City Fire Department, divers and homicide detectives were then called to the scene. A woman was recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
As of right now, investigators are trying to determine what caused the woman to drive into the water.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
