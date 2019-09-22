  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMBig Brother
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Ravens, Talkers, Torrey Smith

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Raven Torrey Smith paid Camden Yards a special visit this Sunday.

The former wide receiver was recognized Sunday as one of the Baltimore Oriole’s Birdland Hometown Heroes.

Smith was honored for the work and he and his wife, Chanel, do with the Torrey Smith Family Fund, which they founded.

The fund establishes programs that provide students with resources including school supplies, scholarships and mentoring.

Smith announced September 13 he was retiring after he played for the Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, 49ers and Panthers.

The Orioles made a $2,500 donation to the Torrey Smith Family Fund in support of the Birdland Community Heroes program.

Comments