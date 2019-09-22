BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Raven Torrey Smith paid Camden Yards a special visit this Sunday.
The former wide receiver was recognized Sunday as one of the Baltimore Oriole’s Birdland Hometown Heroes.
Former @Ravens wide receiver @TorreySmithWR is recognized as one of our #BirdlandHeros.
Torrey and his wife Chanel founded the Torrey Smith Family Fund! pic.twitter.com/PIBqqpbCBr
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 22, 2019
Smith was honored for the work and he and his wife, Chanel, do with the Torrey Smith Family Fund, which they founded.
Thank you @orioles for the love and support of our fund! pic.twitter.com/Gg60pTbvkw
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 22, 2019
The fund establishes programs that provide students with resources including school supplies, scholarships and mentoring.
Smith announced September 13 he was retiring after he played for the Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, 49ers and Panthers.
The Orioles made a $2,500 donation to the Torrey Smith Family Fund in support of the Birdland Community Heroes program.
