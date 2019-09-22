Comments
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home at around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Nakyah Coles, from Warren Park Drive in Pikesville, left her home unannounced, police said. She is 5’2, 115 lbs.
They do not know what she was last seen wearing, but she could possibly be headed to the Milbrook Park Drive area in Pikesville.
They ask the public to call police at 410-887-1279 or 911 if she is seen or if anyone has any information.
