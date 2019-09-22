BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings Sunday- one fatal- in North Baltimore.
At around 9:48 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 5000 block of Ivanhoe for a report of an unresponsive man.
They found the man lying unresponsive in a wooded area. Medics responded and pronounced the man dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
A few hours later, at around 12:08 p.m., police responded to the 4400 block of Grapevine Way where they found a man with gunshot wounds to the torso, back and leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Northeast District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
