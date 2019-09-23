Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing Girl, Missing Teen, Montgomery County, Rockville, Talkers

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County detectives are searching for a missing Rockville-area girl.

Arleth Pamela Flores-Diaz, 14, was last seen by family at around 5:30 p.m. on September 21 when she left her Crookston Lane home on foot.

Credit: Montgomery County Police

She is 5’05 and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

Police and family are concerned for Flores-Diaz’s welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Arleth Pamela Flores-Diaz is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000

