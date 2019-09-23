Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County detectives are searching for a missing Rockville-area girl.
Arleth Pamela Flores-Diaz, 14, was last seen by family at around 5:30 p.m. on September 21 when she left her Crookston Lane home on foot.
She is 5’05 and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and long black hair.
Police and family are concerned for Flores-Diaz’s welfare.
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Arleth Pamela Flores-Diaz is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000
