BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting and have arrested a man for drug possession in Brooklyn Park this weekend.

At around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st Street at Townsend Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

When officers arrived, they saw two vehicles leaving the scene onto northbound Ritchie Highway with the windows shot out.

Officers found the vehicle at an area hospital. One of the people in the cars had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A second person was found to have suspected crack cocaine. He was identified as Willie Edward Willis, 24, of Brooklyn, MD.

Willis was arrested and taken to Northern District for processing.

Baltimore Police reported a crash at Hanover Street in Baltimore that involved two additional gunshot victims from 1st Street and Townsend Avenue. Both were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several officers responded to the scene to conduct a canvass for other victims and witnesses, but none were found.

Willis was charged with CDS possession of not marijuana.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Northern District Detective Unit is investigating this incident and is asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.