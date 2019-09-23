  • WJZ 13On Air

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 47-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly struck on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie on Saturday.

Anne Arundel County fire officials said at around 5 p.m., the man was struck in the area of Crain Highway and Crainmount Drive.

They said he was taken by paramedics to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The car that struck him remained on the scene, officials added.

