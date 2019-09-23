  • WJZ 13On Air

LOTHIAN, MD. (WJZ) — Four teens were injured Friday night in a crash that police say may have involved alcohol.

Police said at around 9 p.m. officers responded to a crash where a 2013 Honda Accord had been traveling southbound on Sands Road near Whittington Drive when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The Honda left the roadway and hit a telephone pole causing the vehicle to roll, then hit a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Bowie and a 17-year-old from Churchton, Md., both have non-life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old from Lothian, Md. and a 16-year-old from West River both have life-threatening injuries.

All four were taken to area trauma centers.

Police believe the cause of the crash is excessive speed

